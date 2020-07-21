Six held for transporting sand to Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A six-member gang involved in illegal transportation of sand from Mulugu district to the city, has been arrested by Rachakonda police. The accused include outsourcing employees of the Telangana State Mineral Development corporation. Police seized Rs 3.20 lakh in cash, devices used for printing fake bills and other material from their possession.

Contractor Bonu Kiran Kumar exploited loopholes in the online booking process. He started diverting sand from the reach at Malyala village in Mulugu district to different parts of the city. The gang admitted to have illegally transported 500 truckloads of sand. On an average, they diverted 30 loads of sand by submitting fake bills. While the income per load through legal process was Rs 2,200, by diverting sand illegally, they made Rs 25,000 per load.This racket, in connivance with outsourced employees of the Mineral Development Corporation, was unearthed after a truck was caught with a fake bill at Ghatkesar a few days ago.