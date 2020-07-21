STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth sets himself ablaze at police station in Hyderabad

The youngster, who was caught during a theft, was sent home as he was in an inebriated condition. Later in the night he returned to the police station and set himself on fire.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old youngster allegedly set himself ablaze at Chandrayangutta police station on Monday night. He was rescued by police personnel present at the spot. In the process, the youngster Mohd Ibrahim received 40 percent burns and the police also received burns on their hands. 

Ibrahim was caught red-handed by the people in the area when he committed a theft and was brought to the police station in the evening. But since he was in an inebriated condition and threatened to harm himself, he was sent home.

Later in the night the youngster returned to the police station and set himself on fire. Additional Inspector K.N. Prasad Varma and constable S Sai Kiran noticed him and rushed towards him. On seeing them, he ran out of the premises and took to the main road outside the police station. The two police officers also ran behind him, caught him outside the police station and doused the fire. He was then shifted to Osmania hospital. 

Inspector Chandrayanagutta Rudra Bhaskar said that in the evening a theft case was registered against Ibrahim and a mobile phone and a small quantity of Ganja were seized from him. As he was in an inebriated condition and creating nuisance in the police station, he was sent away. He has eight theft cases against him registered at Chandrayangutta police station during the years 2016 and 2017. In four cases, he was convicted. Inquiries revealed that the mobile phone seized from him, was stolen three days ago, however, the owner is yet to be identified.  

"The mobile stolen from a victim P Chandrashekar Goud on Monday evening is yet to be recovered. The youngster is a habitual offender and there is a suspect sheet against him at the police station,” the Inspector added.


 

