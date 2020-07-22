21-year-old suspected of theft sets himself ablaze at Hyderabad police station, sustains minor injuries

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 21-year-old man set himself ablaze at Chandrayangutta police station on Monday night. The man, Mohd Ibrahim, was rescued by police personnel present at the spot, and was later shifted to Osmania Hospital for treatment.

Chandrayangutta Inspector Rudra Bhaskar said that Ibrahim had been brought to the police station on Monday evening over a theft case.

A stolen mobile phone and a small quantity of ganja were recovered from his possession. As he was in an inebriated condition and was creating nuisance inside the station, he was sent back home.

However, Ibrahim returned to the police station at night and set himself on fire. Additional Inspector KN Prasad Varma and Constable S Sai Kiran noticed the commotion and rushed towards him.

On seeing them, he ran out to the main road outside the police station. The officers caught him, doused the fire, and received minor burns on their hands in the process.

Ibrahim received over 40 per cent burns on his body. He has over eight theft cases registered against him at Chandrayangutta police station from 2016 to 2017.

He had been convicted in four cases. Inquiries revealed that the mobile phone seized from him was stolen three days ago.