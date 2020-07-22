STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Oakridge International School student scores 99 per cent in CBSE class 10 board exam

Vasana’s favourite subject has always been physics and she aspires to be an engineer one day.

Published: 22nd July 2020 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Students check their markets on a mobile phone after the CBSE declared Class X examination results on Wednesday (Photo | EPS)

Students check their markets on a mobile phone after the CBSE declared Class X examination results on Wednesday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students of Oakridge International Schools (OIS) in Hyderabad emerged with top laurels in the recently announced CBSE Grade X results. Both OIS Gachibowli and OIS Bachupally schools secured a 100 per cent pass percentage with 27 per cent students securing 90 and above scores in both schools.

Vasana Srinivasan from Oakridge International School Gachibowli top-scored with 99 per cent (495/500), Manaswini Bachalakura and Arnav Kamdar scored 97.6 per cent (488/500), while Varsha Kuditipudi and Harsh Garg scored 97.4 per cent (487/500). From OIS Bachupally school, Priyanshu Goyal top-scored securing 97 per cent (485/500).

“I am thrilled and would like to convey my heartfelt thanks to my teachers and staff at Oakridge Gachibowli and my family. When we moved from the US to Hyderabad five years back, I was very apprehensive about how well I can adjust, but the school provided me all the necessary support to make the transition smooth” said topper Vasana.

Vasana’s favourite subject has always been physics and she aspires to be an engineer one day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CBSE CBSE class 10 boards Oakridge International School Hyderabad
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp