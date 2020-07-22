Hyderabad's Oakridge International School student scores 99 per cent in CBSE class 10 board exam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students of Oakridge International Schools (OIS) in Hyderabad emerged with top laurels in the recently announced CBSE Grade X results. Both OIS Gachibowli and OIS Bachupally schools secured a 100 per cent pass percentage with 27 per cent students securing 90 and above scores in both schools.

Vasana Srinivasan from Oakridge International School Gachibowli top-scored with 99 per cent (495/500), Manaswini Bachalakura and Arnav Kamdar scored 97.6 per cent (488/500), while Varsha Kuditipudi and Harsh Garg scored 97.4 per cent (487/500). From OIS Bachupally school, Priyanshu Goyal top-scored securing 97 per cent (485/500).

“I am thrilled and would like to convey my heartfelt thanks to my teachers and staff at Oakridge Gachibowli and my family. When we moved from the US to Hyderabad five years back, I was very apprehensive about how well I can adjust, but the school provided me all the necessary support to make the transition smooth” said topper Vasana.

Vasana’s favourite subject has always been physics and she aspires to be an engineer one day.