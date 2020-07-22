Migrant couple found dead in Hyderabad, cops suspect suicide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A migrant couple, L Nageswar Rao and L Roja, died under suspicious circumstances at Punjagutta on Tuesday. The couple had moved to Hyderabad from Srikakulam six years ago, and were residing at BS Maqtha.

On Tuesday, at 5 am, locals found 37-year-old Rao lying in a pool of blood near the building where he lived.

They informed his father-in-law, who lived in the next lance, about the incident. After seeing the body, he rushed to the couple’s room in the building, where he found Roja lying on the floor.

Both were shifted to Osmania Hospital, but the doctors declared them brought dead. Police suspect that Rao could have died by suicide by jumping from the top of the building.

However, the cause of Roja’s death is still unknown. It is also suspected that the couple may have ended their lives due to family issues.

