RGIA to support temperature and time-sensitive cargo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad International Airport has ramped up its cargo capabilities by inducting a unique Multi ULD (Unit Load Device) Cool Dolly to maintain unbroken cold chain for Time and Temperature Sensitive (TSS) shipments, such as pharmaceuticals and perishables.

With the Multi ULD Cool Dolly, the airport will offer its customers a seamless and controlled environment for their critical and temperature-sensitive commodities.

Consisting a steel trailer and an aluminium insulated container, the Cool Dolly acts as a mobile storage unit from the Air Cargo Terminal to the Aircraft.