Video shopping, curb-side pickup in Cyberabad mall now

Shoppers can browse and select their choice online, make online payment and their orders will be delivered home at no additional cost.

shopping malls

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Video shopping, curb-side pickup in city mall, Inorbit mall Cyberabad on Monday introduced the video calling facility and a curb-side pick-up service as part of its Covid-19 measures.

As part of this, consumers can make selection through a video call and curb side pick-up that will enable consumers to make selection and payment online and simply drive through to the mall at the designated time to collect their shopping bags.

To enable consumers to have a hassle-free shopping experience, the mall has also started new shopping norms that include home delivery, personal shopping, catalogue sharing on WhatsApp – all aiming to make shopping convenient and fun.

Shoppers can browse and select their choice online, make online payment and their orders will be delivered home at no additional cost. Curb side pick-up, allows a consumer to collect this order from the ‘curb’ after completing the transaction online. The order gets delivered to his car.

“The curb side pick-up has made shopping convenient as they do not have to deal with long delivery time frames. Consumers feel safe as they do not need to enter the mall premises,” says Naviin Ibhrampurkar, head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Inorbit Malls.

