Catch Hyderabad sculptor Shivarama Chary's artistic journey now as a documentary

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A documentary film on the vision of Telangana’s young sculptor Shivarama Chary who passed away on July 18 due to COVID-19 is set to be premiered on YouTube on July 31.Produced by Vaayudhwani Productions with concept, cinematography and direction by Vajranabh Natraaj Maharshi,

'The Sculptor' is a 40-minute English documentary, as a tribute to the late artist to honour his creative journey, and to explore his saga of sculpture making.



The film will depict the journey of Shivrama’s striving efforts and the process of undergoing self-realisation, and how he attempted to hear the inner voice that leads to a generation of creative embellishments that end up being the final result.

“The Sculptor is a unique form of art, much more than a mere documentary film on the vision of the brilliant sculptor. Shivarama besides being himself also plays a protagonist with his medium in the picturesque journey of his life. He transforms himself and reciprocates his ideas into amazing sculptures and art pieces that tell a story, emotes transcending phases, and express the connection with realms beyond,” said Vaayu Dhwani about the documentary.

Independent filmmaker Vajranabh, who “believes in innovating concept of film making by focusing on digging out the authenticity and rawness of characters, instead of garnishing them with mere attraction,” informed, “The project shooting spanned six days over six months while capturing Shivarama creating a sculpture and working at his workshop.”

Shivarama Chary was born in 1979 at Telkapally. He studied BFA from Pottisriramulu Telugu University and MFA from SN School of Fine Arts, University of Hyderabad. Coming from a family of sculptors, he had learned the traditional art of sculpture from his father Jagadeeshwara Chary.



His works though rooted in traditional style, began to lean towards contemporary. He dabbled in a variety of mediums such as steel and scrap, even though metal remained his chief medium. His vibrant sculptures, mainly figurative were inspired by the Indian philosophy and from nature.

In addition to solo and group shows, his works made their way into many private collections. Recently, he contributed his work to raise funds for Coronavirus pandemic related charity work for an online auction ‘Art in Isolation’ organised by Kalakriti Art Gallery.

— Tamanna S Mehdi

tamanna@newindianexpress.com

@tamannamehdi