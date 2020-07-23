Finally, a ray of hope for Osmania General Hospital doctors and patients

Oishani Mojumder By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior doctors, residents who have passed out, and employees who have been working in Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for decades have an unsettling sense of deja-vu as patients from the heritage building are being shifted into the two new buildings.

The struggle and protest for a new building in OGH started over half a decade ago in 2015, when the heritage building first started crumbling. This led to the formation the first Joint Action Committee (JAC) in 2018, headed by Dr R Pandu Naik, who is now the Interim Superintendent.

The protests were sparked after lime and mortar chunks from the heritage building’s ceiling started falling on patients and doctors. Several patients and doctors were injured too. The JAC started its first protest in 2018, that went on for three months.



“The State government had then assured us that a new building will be built immediately. They also prepared a blueprint. However, no step was taken. For two years, we kept sending representations to ministers, officials, secretaries. None responded,” Dr Pandu Naik told The New Indian Express.



Many a times, doctors were even spotted wearing helmets while treating patients for over two years.

Since 2015, patients were shifted from the the heritage building at least four times. The second floor of the heritage building was cleared out in 2016, followed by the general ward patients of first floor being shifted to the ground floor in 2019, and then some wards of the ground floor being shifted six months ago to the Quli Qutub Shah Building. To accommodate these extra patients, an extra floor was built in the Quli Qutub Shah Building.

Departments with comparatively less number of patients had to be shrunk, and floor beds had to be organised to fit in the patients from the old building. “Both the functional buildings are at their brim with patients and cannot accommodate anymore,” said a resident doctor.



“We just want a new building. In 2018, we had told the government that the OGH campus has seven acres of vacant land where the new building could be built,” said Dr Naik.