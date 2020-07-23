STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Finally, a ray of hope for Osmania General Hospital doctors and patients

The protest for a new building started over half a decade ago in 2015, when the heritage building first started crumbling

Published: 23rd July 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Days after Osmania General hospital got inundated post rains the director of medical education passed the order to vacate the old building of the hospital

Days after Osmania General hospital got inundated post rains the director of medical education passed the order to vacate the old building of the hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior doctors, residents who have passed out, and employees who have been working in Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for decades have an unsettling sense of deja-vu as patients from the heritage building are being shifted into the two new buildings.

The struggle and protest for a new building in OGH started over half a decade ago in 2015, when the heritage building first started crumbling. This led to the formation the first Joint Action Committee (JAC) in 2018, headed by Dr R Pandu Naik, who is now the Interim Superintendent.   

The protests were sparked after lime and mortar chunks from the heritage building’s ceiling started falling on patients and doctors. Several patients and doctors were injured too.  The JAC started its first protest in 2018, that went on for three months.

“The State government had then assured us that a new building will be built immediately. They also prepared a blueprint. However, no step was taken. For two years, we kept sending representations to ministers, officials, secretaries. None responded,” Dr Pandu Naik told The New Indian Express.  

Many a times, doctors were even spotted wearing helmets while treating patients for over two years.

Since 2015, patients were shifted from the the heritage building at least four times. The second floor of the heritage building was cleared out in 2016, followed by the general ward patients of first floor being shifted to the ground floor in 2019, and then some wards of the ground floor being shifted six months ago to the Quli Qutub Shah Building. To accommodate these extra patients, an extra floor was built in the Quli Qutub Shah Building.

Departments with comparatively less number of patients had to be shrunk, and floor beds had to be organised to fit in the patients from the old building. “Both the functional buildings are at their brim with patients and cannot accommodate anymore,” said a resident doctor.

“We just want a new building. In 2018, we had told the government that the OGH campus has seven acres of vacant land where the new building could be built,” said Dr Naik.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Osmania General Hospital
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swab samples being collected in BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday | EXPRESS
Covid-19 testing norm violated in TN's Madurai: Just one swab taken instead of two
A medic conducts thermal screening with smart helmet of a resident of Kurar Village as coronavirus cases surge across the state in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: 'Smart helmets' scan COVID19 symptoms faster in Mumbai
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp