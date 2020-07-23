STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad through a balcony during COVID-19 lockdown

A series of photos taken by Sanjay Borra from his home during the lockdown  in the city

Woman street vendor takes shelter under a umbrella from a sudden downpour during lockdown

Woman street vendor takes shelter under a umbrella from a sudden downpour during lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: My flat in Khairatabad is located on the second floor of a five-storied apartment at the corner of an intersection. 

Like everyone else, I have been confined to my room for the past few months, only stepping out when necessary. 

As a photographer who spends most of the time outside, this has been a new experience. I knew that this lockdown would be a once in a lifetime event, and therefore I wanted to document life around me. 

However,because of shelter-in-place restrictions, my photography was mostly confined to the narrow stretch of street in front of my apartment. 

I would watch the street from my first floor bedroom window and balcony as people,  mostly street vendors, sanitation staff and pedestrians go about their lives.

Sometimes, I would also have a conversation with them, enquire about their business and if they needed drinking water as it was quite hot during the summer. 

I noticed that people were generally nice to them, no haggling. I have seen sanitation workers being offered with essentials. 

These are hard working people, struggling to eke out a living during the pandemic. There was one instance where I shot a video of a woman street vendor selling vegetables in pouring rain to a customer in a car. 

​I have seen the death of dear friend and neighbour unfold right in front of my eyes. 

These are few of those unforgettable moments and I am glad I could document them. 

Text and Pictures: Sanjay Borra

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp