Hyderabad through a balcony during COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: My flat in Khairatabad is located on the second floor of a five-storied apartment at the corner of an intersection.

Like everyone else, I have been confined to my room for the past few months, only stepping out when necessary.

As a photographer who spends most of the time outside, this has been a new experience. I knew that this lockdown would be a once in a lifetime event, and therefore I wanted to document life around me.

However,because of shelter-in-place restrictions, my photography was mostly confined to the narrow stretch of street in front of my apartment.

I would watch the street from my first floor bedroom window and balcony as people, mostly street vendors, sanitation staff and pedestrians go about their lives.

Sometimes, I would also have a conversation with them, enquire about their business and if they needed drinking water as it was quite hot during the summer.

I noticed that people were generally nice to them, no haggling. I have seen sanitation workers being offered with essentials.

These are hard working people, struggling to eke out a living during the pandemic. There was one instance where I shot a video of a woman street vendor selling vegetables in pouring rain to a customer in a car.

​I have seen the death of dear friend and neighbour unfold right in front of my eyes.

These are few of those unforgettable moments and I am glad I could document them.

Text and Pictures: Sanjay Borra