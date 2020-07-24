Hyderabad ranks 16th among top 20 cities with maximum number of CCTV surveillance cameras

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad was ranked 16th among the list of top 20 cities with maximum number of CCTV surveillance cameras installed in a survey done on most surveilled cities in the world.

The UK-based Comparitech released the list of top 20 cities in the world which use CCTV cameras for surveillance of open places with an intent to detect and prevent crimes.

According to the report, three lakh cameras were installed in Hyderabad to keep a watch on one crore people at the rate of 29.99 cameras per 1,000 people in the city.

When DGP M Mahendar Reddy was Hyderabad Police Commissioner, he took active interest in ensuring installation of maximum number of CCTV cameras in the city while also asking a number of colony associations and other stake holders to install them to make their places safe and secure.