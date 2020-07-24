Man arrested for duping women on pretext of giving them acting opportunities, brought to Hyderabad
Apart from taking money from budding actresses in return for roles in movies, the accused Mohammed Ahmed used to blackmail women.
HYDERABAD: Days after the Cybercrime police registered a criminal case against a man for duping women on pretext of offering roles in films, they arrested the accused in Kurnool and brought him to the city on Thursday.
On questioning, the police found out that he was involved in multiple such cases.