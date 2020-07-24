STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rachakonda police arrests man for derogatory remarks against officers, celebrities

Claiming to be a film artist and a CBI investigator, Ramoju Sunisith, 32, said objectionable things on a YouTube channel recently.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda police on Thursday arrested a man at Keesara for passing derogatory remarks against the Police Department and celebrities.

The Cybercrime police also arrested a Cyber stalker Ashwaq Ali Shaik, 26, who clicked the pictures of a woman and blackmailed her.

Sunisith, who hails from Jangaon district, after completing his Masters worked as an assistant professor in an engineering college during 2012.

In 2014, he moved to the city and joined another engineering college, where he was accused of misbehaving with a student and was arrested.

In 2018, another case was registered against him for making derogatory comments against the college management.

Later, he tried his luck in the film industry with an intention to earn quick money. He took training for becoming a writer and director, but could not succeed in getting any job.

He then came up with a plan to become famous overnight, he started making comments against film stars on YouTube channels.

In another case, the accused blackmailed a girl he befrinded on Facebook after forcefully clicking selfies with her.

