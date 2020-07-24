STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rain wreaks havoc at OGH again, new block flooded

Scary scenes emerge from Quli Qutb Shah building’s wards as rainwater seeps through the roof; officials inspect, rectify situation.

Published: 24th July 2020 09:20 AM

A sanitation worker cleans a flooded ward on the fourth floor of the Quli Qutb Shah at OGH on Thursday (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There seems to be no end to the problems being faced by the Osmania General Hospital (OGH), which sealed its heritage block a day before and transferred all the patients to the new Quli Qutb Shah building in the same campus.

On Thursday, scary scenes emerged from the building’s new wards as rainwater seeped through the roof and flooded the fourth floor.

In a video, patients were seen sitting in their beds and doctors walking through the water. Though the wards are in pristine condition with new beds and equipment, it appears as though the roofing was faulty and incomplete.“The roofing work of the fourth floor could not be completed as the patients from the already-dilapidated old block were shifted in a hurry to the new Quli Qutb Shah building,” a junior doctor said.

The rainwater trickled to the third floor and accumulated in front of the urology operation theatre. “The PWD engineers, TSMIDC engineers, the duty RMO and I visited the new building and thoroughly checked it. The rectification work is complete and the roof is now intact. The floor got flooded because a window was left open and the rainwater seeped in. We will take up all patient needs on priority,” Dr Pandu Naik, superintendent of the OGH, said.

Additionally, the new wards seem to lack in basic infrastructure. For instance, there are no IV stands and several attenders were seen holding saline drips while doctors examined patients.

