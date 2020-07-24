Ranjan reaches out to Hyderabad resident to help repatriate his son's mortal remains from Poland

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan on Tuesday, helped a Hyderabad resident repatriate the body of his son from Poland after the man died in an accident recently.

Responding to the father’s tweet, Ranjan said the Poland ambassador is his former classmate and he would make sure that all arrangements are made to bring the body back to Telangana.

“I’m Abdul Rashid, resident of Bahadurpura. My son Mohammed Salman lost his life on 19-07-2020. We need your help to bring his body back,” the citizen posted on Twitter and tagged KTR.

Ranjan responded, “Rashid, very sorry about your loss. The Ambassador in Poland is my batchmate. I’ll speak to him now”.

The ambassador said the body would reach Hyderabad by the end of next week and the embassy will bear the expenses. Meanwhile, former MP K Kavitha helped a paralysis patient, Bukya Dasharad, return from Saudi Arabia to Nizamabad. Shankar had gone to Saudi for employment but got paralysed.

In another case, a woman from the district urged the Telangana Gulf Migrants Welfare Association to enable the return of her husband, who is in jail in Saudi.