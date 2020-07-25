STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

‘95% of COVID-19 cases being approved within 30 minutes in Hyderabad’: Health insurance survey

People in the city consider health insurance as an important financial tool and 80% of respondents want to prioritise purchase of health insurance.

Published: 25th July 2020 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image (PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A COVID-19 survey by MAX Bupa, a health insurance company, threw light on the impact of the novel coronavirus disease on the behavioural patterns of people towards health insurance.

The research which was conducted across 11 markets including Hyderabad Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai etc in the pre and during Covid-19 period talks about the pandemic has brought changes in the mindset of people, triggers of purchase and expectations from health insurance.

The survey highlights that coronavirus has led to an increased awareness amongst people about the importance and benefits of health insurance during a pandemic situation like Covid-19. Earlier only 22% people in Hyderabad were interested in purchasing health insurance as a protection against new-age diseases and medical emergencies and now 84% of respondents consider health insurance as a necessity in being more prepared to fight unforeseen pandemic like Covid-19.

With the increasing number of incidences and inflating medical costs, people have become more concerned and inquisitive about Coronavirus coverage in health insurance plans. People in the city consider health insurance as an important financial tool and 80% of respondents want to prioritise purchase of health insurance.

About 68% of the respondents are willing to pay more premium in the next two months to get coverage for Covid-19. Anika Agarwal, Director - Direct Digital Business & Marketing, Max Bupa Health Insurance said, “We offer comprehensive hospitalisation plans that cover the cost of Covid-19 treatment. In addition to this, we also pay for personal protective equipment (PPE) upto a reasonable amount under all our plans. So far, we have received approximately 1,700 Covid-19 claims. Over 95% of all such claims have been prioritised and approved within 30 minutes on a cashless basis. We have also recently launched Corona Kavach for stipulated time-period ranging from 3.5 months to 9.5 months.”

She added, “Today, we are seeing a tectonic shift in the health insurance industry, with more and more people opting for comprehensive covers. We are seeing this growing awareness translating into purchase from all over the country, including Tier II & III markets. In Hyderabad, in the last four months, we have seen business growth has increased by 23%, as compared to growth in the same period last year. Also, in just one month, we have seen an 80% growth in health insurance policies being purchased online in the city which shows that people in Hyderabad are prioritising health insurance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Hyderabad Hyderabad coronavirus cases
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp