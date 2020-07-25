Hyderabad private hospital hands over body of COVID-19 victim to widow after she moves HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Authorities of Continental Hospital handed over the body of a man who had died of Covid-19 to his widow on Friday, after she moved the High Court in the form of a lunch motion.

She alleged that the hospital had refused to hand over the body due to non-payment of a balance bill of about Rs 6.4 lakh.

The hospital authorities handed over the body to K Lavanya, wife of Mahesh Babu, the deceased, even before the court passed an order.

The court directed the State government to take stringent measures to prevent private hospitals from fleecing patients.

The petitioner’s counsel, Y Balaji, said the hospital had charged about Rs 9 lakh for nine days of treatment, which was very high and against the orders passed by the government vide GO 248. The hospital’s counsel said the body was handed over on Friday afternoon.

The judge directed the Director of Public Health and Ranga Reddy DMHO to conduct an inquiry against the said hospital and submit a report before the court. The court posted the matter after six weeks.