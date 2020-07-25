STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad private hospital hands over body of COVID-19 victim to widow after she moves HC

She alleged that the hospital had refused to hand over the body due to non-payment of a balance bill of about Rs 6.4 lakh.

Published: 25th July 2020 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, COVID 19, PPE

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Authorities of Continental Hospital handed over the body of a man who had died of Covid-19 to his widow on Friday, after she moved the High Court in the form of a lunch motion.

She alleged that the hospital had refused to hand over the body due to non-payment of a balance bill of about Rs 6.4 lakh.

The hospital authorities handed over the body to K Lavanya, wife of Mahesh Babu, the deceased, even before the court passed an order.

The court directed the State government to take stringent measures to prevent private hospitals from fleecing patients.

The petitioner’s counsel, Y Balaji, said the hospital had charged about Rs 9 lakh for nine days of treatment, which was very high and against the orders passed by the government vide GO 248. The hospital’s counsel said the body was handed over on Friday afternoon.

The judge directed the Director of Public Health and Ranga Reddy DMHO to conduct an inquiry against the said hospital and submit a report before the court. The court posted the matter after six weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad covid 19 coronavirus
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp