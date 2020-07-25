Lab technician succumbs to COVID-19 in Hyderabad

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A lab technician with a state-run hospital here died of COVID-19 on Saturday, an official said.

The 59-year-old lab technician, who tested positive for the virus about a fortnight ago, was in home quarantine for a few days, he said.

He was admitted to the hospital after developing health issues. He was then shifted to another government hospital for better care and the end came in the early hours of the day, the official said.

The lab technician was also put on ventilator support as part of the treatment, he added.

Earlier, two private doctors, who were not involved in treating COVID-19 patients, succumbed to the virus in Telangana.