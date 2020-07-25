Unless we plant trees, we will have to buy oxygen: Sabitha Indra Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Citizens are purchasing water as water sources are dwindling, if this situation continues, in future we may have to buy oxygen to breathe, said Minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy, and added that realising the urgency of the matter, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao launched Haritha Haram programme.

The Minister, along with Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, on Friday, took part in a plantation programme at Victoria Memorial Home Trust land.

The event was held to mark the birthday of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao. The Minister thanked the Trust for allotting 10 acres for developing Yadradri model plantation.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) plans to develop the plantation by using tall, medium and small tress in four lanes, and medicinal and flowering saplings will be planted in between them. The civic body plans to plant two lakh saplings by July 31.

In all 51 varieties of plants will be used. The Mayor said on the occasion of Rama Rao’s birthday, under gift a smile, to provide a clean environment to the citizens, plantation programme was taken up. Bio-diversity officials will monitor the survival of plants.