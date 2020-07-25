STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Unless we plant trees, we will have to buy oxygen: Sabitha Indra Reddy

The Minister, along with Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, on Friday, took part in a plantation programme at Victoria Memorial Home Trust land. 

Published: 25th July 2020 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy releases Intermediate first and second-year results in Hyderabad on Thursday

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Citizens are purchasing water as water sources are dwindling, if this situation continues, in future we may have to buy oxygen to breathe, said Minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy, and added that realising the urgency of the matter, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao launched Haritha Haram programme.

The Minister, along with Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, on Friday, took part in a plantation programme at Victoria Memorial Home Trust land. 

The event was held to mark the birthday of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao. The Minister thanked the Trust for allotting 10 acres for developing Yadradri model plantation.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) plans to develop the plantation by using tall, medium and small tress in four lanes, and medicinal and flowering saplings will be planted in between them. The civic body plans to plant two lakh saplings by July 31.

In all 51 varieties of plants will be used. The Mayor said on the occasion of Rama Rao’s birthday, under gift a smile, to provide a clean environment to the citizens, plantation programme was taken up. Bio-diversity officials will monitor the survival of plants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sabitha Indra Reddy Telangana
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp