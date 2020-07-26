STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corona Baba rakes in moolah as coronavirus fear rages

Miyapur police said 47-year-old Ismayil has been detained for questioning.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad  police, on Saturday, arrested a self-declared ‘miracle worker’ Mohd Ismayil alias Corona Baba, who has been cheating people under the guise of providing treatment for Covid-19 and other ailments, at Hafeezpet. Ismayil created a WhatsApp group ‘Hafeezpet Darbar’, where regular updates were shared. People in the group were informed that they can approach Corona Baba for a cure from any sort of ailments. He operated from a dargah — Ghouse Pak Chilla.

Based on a tip-off, police raided the dargah premises on Saturday and found people had gathered in large numbers to meet Ismayil for consultation. They took Ismayil into custody. Police found that Ismayil started working here four years ago as a 'Baba' and has been performing special prayers. He would conduct prayers on Fridays where people joined in large numbers.

They would later consult him on various ailments and seek solutions for different problems. After the pandemic broke, Ismayil began claiming that he could cure any disease without medicines because he had supernatural powers. Many people from different parts of the city visited him in search of miracle cures for their diseases, including Covid- 19. Ismayil charged anywhere between `12,000 to `40,000 from the victims. Police said he had violated several lockdown rules, primarily that of social distancing apart from cheating people. Ismayil has been charged under the Sec 420 of IPC (Cheating), Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Diseases Act and violating lockdown orders.

Fake Godman

Since four years, Mohd Ismayil has been conducting weekly prayers every Friday, after which people would consult him for their ailments

