Expedite new building, urge alumni

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian Medical Association Telangana Chapter, Telangana Hospital & Nursing Homes Association and Alumni of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) are urging that the construction of a new building be expedited as it caters to nearly 3,000 outpatient and 300 inpatient cases daily basis.

A letter addressed to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stated, “Due to the dilapidated condition of the old building, maintenance and hygiene have been badly affected. Teaching of MBBS and PH students has also been affected due to the decline in the number of case materials for Medical Education.”