Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan goes into self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

After completing the home quarantine, he will undergo the test again and donate plasma after getting discharged, he said. 

Published: 26th July 2020 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Bonthu Rammohan, hyderabad mayor

Hyderabad mayor Bonthu Rammohan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor, Bonthu Rammohan, on Sunday went into self-isolation after he tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, members of his family have tested negative for the virus. 

The mayor along with his family had taken the test for coronavirus on Saturday. Even after testing positive, he said that he felt healthy and had no ailments, further announcing that he will go into self isolation as a precautionary measure. 

The mayor also informed the media that a special camp will be organised at the Telangana Bhavan for donating plasma by those who are cured from COVID-19. 

The mayor also held a video conference with his collagues on various developmental and welfare schemes being implemented in the GHMC limits. In the wake of the prevailing monsoon in the city, he directed the officials to be alert in addressing seasonal diseases like dengue, chikungunya, malaria and other viral infections.

