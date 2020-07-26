STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Once showstoppers at weddings, horses left high & dry by owners

It is no secret that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has posed a livelihood crisis to many in the city.

Published: 26th July 2020 08:25 AM

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, horse-carriage owners have lost their livelihoods, and are unable to even feed their horses, which are in poor condition | VINAY MADAPU

By RIDHIMAGUPTA
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It is no secret that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has posed a livelihood crisis to many in the city. The situation is no different for people in the horse-carriage business. In fact, they are facing a double whammy due to the pandemic. Traditionally, in many cultures, a baraat (wedding procession) features the bridegroom riding down the street to the wedding venue on a horse or carriage. Many also hire these horse-carriages during other celebrations.

However, since the lockdown, these people have not only become income less, they are also finding it difficult to feed the mares. Speaking to Express, Shaik Mazur, 20, who took over his father’s traditional occupation, said, “I had 10 horses before the lockdown and to feed each one needs over `500-600 every day. With no income and no hope of weddings starting anytime soon, we had to sell one of our horses.” Not just Mazur, another person named Sohil Khan and family are also facing a similar crisis.

“Along with my brothers, we have been running this business for decades. But, now the business has no prospect.” Many of them urged the government to help them financially for bailing them out of the crisis. “We will be forced to abandon our horses if we do not get any help,” said another horse-carriage businessman.

