She teams prevent marriages of two minor girls in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakond police rescued two minor girls who were being forced into marriage at Jawahar Nagar and Keesara. In the first incident, a 17-year-old girl from Balaji Nagar of Jawahar Nagar police limits was to be married to a 21-year-old from the same locality.

The marriage was scheduled for August 5, at Yadadri temple. On a tipoff, the SHE team along with the Medchal district Child Protection Team rescued the girl. In the second incident on Friday at Nagaram village of Keesara police station limits, a 16-year-old girl’s marriage was to be held with a 26-year-old man from Jawahar Nagar. SHE teams rushed to the temple and stopped the marriage. The families were counselled and warned about the legal consequences.