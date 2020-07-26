Social media rallies to save ogh, cites heritage value

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the decision to take down the heritage wing of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) by the State government, heritage enthusiasts have started an online campaign to save the nearly 100-year-old structure from demolition. As of 8 pm on Saturday evening, the campaign “Save Osmania General Hospital - Protect Heritage and Health” on change.org, a website for online petitions, had accrued 4,856 signatures out of the target of 5,000. The petition is being widely shared on social media channels, with people being urged to contribute to the campaign by signing it, and to spread it among others.

The petition states, “We urge the Telangana government to build a new hospital behind the heritage structure for Hyderabad’s much-needed healthcare infrastructure. Preserve the one-acre heritage building and utilise the remaining 25-acre campus by removing all the non-heritage structures to build a world-class hospital for the citizens of Hyderabad.” “Health infrastructure and heritage can go hand-in-hand and the heritage building must be restored, not demolished.

A new hospital can be constructed in the remaining area, which is ample, to boost the health infrastructure while maintaining the beauty of an iconic building that showcases Hyderabad’s immense heritage,” the petitioners, who wished to remain anonymous, said. As Express had highlighted earlier, the heritage building of the hospital and 136 other sites remain protected sites under Regulation 13 of the GO MS 542. For any further action, the State government would have to constitute a Heritage Conservation Committee, who would have to permit it.

There is another ongoing social media campaign, where citizens are being asked to write to AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and other officials, urging them to intervene in the matter and stop the planned demolition. The sample email being circulated as part of the campaign, to be sent to Owaisi and other officials, reads, “We the people of Hyderabad are distressed and angered at the State government’s decision to seal the age-old heritage structure of Osmania General Hospital, which is one of the earliest hospitals that was built in the 20th century.”