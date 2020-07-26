STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Social media rallies to save ogh, cites heritage value

An online petition to stop demolition of the one-acre heritage building had garnered nearly 5,000 signatures by Saturday evening

Published: 26th July 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC President and MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, with other TPCC members, at Osmania General Hospital on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the decision to take down the heritage wing of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) by the State government, heritage enthusiasts have started an online campaign to save the nearly 100-year-old structure from demolition. As of 8 pm on Saturday evening, the campaign “Save Osmania General Hospital - Protect Heritage and Health” on change.org, a website for online petitions, had accrued 4,856 signatures out of the target of 5,000. The petition is being widely shared on social media channels, with people being urged to contribute to the campaign by signing it, and to spread it among others.

The petition states, “We urge the Telangana government to build a new hospital behind the heritage structure for Hyderabad’s much-needed healthcare infrastructure. Preserve the one-acre heritage building and utilise the remaining 25-acre campus by removing all the non-heritage structures to build a world-class hospital for the citizens of Hyderabad.” “Health infrastructure and heritage can go hand-in-hand and the heritage building must be restored, not demolished.

A new hospital can be constructed in the remaining area, which is ample, to boost the health infrastructure while maintaining the beauty of an iconic building that showcases Hyderabad’s immense heritage,” the petitioners, who wished to remain anonymous, said. As Express had highlighted earlier, the heritage building of the hospital and 136 other sites remain protected sites under Regulation 13 of the GO MS 542. For any further action, the State government would have to constitute a Heritage Conservation Committee, who would have to permit it.

There is another ongoing social media campaign, where citizens are being asked to write to AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and other officials, urging them to intervene in the matter and stop the planned demolition. The sample email being circulated as part of the campaign, to be sent to Owaisi and other officials, reads, “We the people of Hyderabad are distressed and angered at the State government’s decision to seal the age-old heritage structure of Osmania General Hospital, which is one of the earliest hospitals that was built in the 20th century.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp