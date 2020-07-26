Hyderabad teen kills self after parents snatch phone

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 15-year-old Class X student, who was reprimanded by her parents for watching too many videos on her smartphone, died by suicide by hanging herself at her residence within Jubilee Hills police station limits on Saturday. Police have registered a case.

The police said the student was addicted to watching videos on her phone. To curb the habit, her parents took away the phone from her possession, and left home for work, after which the girl took the extreme step. A note was left by the girl, stating that she was hanging herself as her parents had reprimanded her.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.