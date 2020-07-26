STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttam demands new hosp on adjacent land

Uttam, along with Hyderabad City Congress president M Anjan Kumar Yadav and party in-charge (Nampally) Feroz Khan, visited OGH on Saturday to take stock of the hospital's present condition.

Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy

Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded that the State government construct a world-class hospital on the six-acre open plot adjacent to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH), while preserving the existing 100-year-old building. Uttam, along with Hyderabad City Congress president M Anjan Kumar Yadav and party in-charge (Nampally) Feroz Khan, visited OGH on Saturday to take stock of the hospital’s present condition.

Speaking to the media afterwards, Uttam pointed fingers at Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the existing state of the building and claimed he was disrespecting the rich heritage of Hyderabad by having it demolished.

The TPCC chief added that the technical assessment done by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) recently concluded that the hospital was structurally stable and most of the damage in the building was caused by poor maintenance.

Congress warns of dire consequences

Many TPCC members were seen holding banners protesting the demolition of the hospital when they accompanied Uttam to the hospital on Saturday. The TPCC president warned of dire consequences if the State government went ahead with its attempts to demolish the Osmania Hospital building

Uttam Kumar Reddy
