Many duped by fake COVID-19 charity drive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The police registered cases against a man and his accomplices for duping multiple people by collecting huge amounts of money as charity from them, claiming the money would be used to help Covid-19 patients.

Police suspect that approximately Rs 1 crore was collected by the miscreants. Complaints against the accused, who went by the name of Hyderabad Youth Organisers on social media, were lodged at Chandrayanagutta, Nampally and Humayunagar police stations.

The main accused is Salman. The accused lured a number of netizens by posting videos which purportedly showed Covid-19 patients suffering. From the collected money, the accused transferred Rs 50 lakh into Salman’s account, and another Rs 50 lakh into the account of one Asma Begum. Based on a complaint, police said they would register cases against the accused.