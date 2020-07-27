Hyderabad: Residents protest park’s conversion into plots

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over a hundred residents of Rajendra Reddy Nagar Welfare Association in Chandanagar, including women and children, on Sunday staged a protest demanding cancellation of approvals accorded by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to convert land designated for a park into open plots.

The protestors alleged that land sharks, in collusion with the GHMC and HMDA, had managed to get permissions using “forged and fabricated” documents, for the land valued around Rs 50-60 crore. According to the association, a land parcel admeasuring 19 acres and 20 guntas, located at Ameenpur road in Chandanagar, was converted into a layout comprising 227 open plots after taking due approvals from HMDA in 1997.

A view of the park | S Senbagapandiyan

The association claims that the developers, who are close relatives of a former minister of the ruling party, have sold the plots after obtaining General Power of Attorney (GPA) from the landlords. At the time of establishing a layout, the developers had followed HMDA norms and left over 3 acres of land vacant for setting up two parks and a green belt.

The association has further alleged that land sharks have obtained permissions by creating a fake and forged GPA from the original landlord. After becoming aware of the developments, the welfare association had staged protests earlier. As a result, the GHMC town planning wing directed officials of the Engineering Wing to construct a compound wall to protect the park space during December, 2019.

“As things escalated adversely, the encroachers went to High Court and got a stay order, and used the lockdown period to erect an iron-sheeted compound wall,” said P Ram Chander Reddy, a member of the association. Loksatta leader and colony resident Katari Srinivas Rao said, “Encroachers have created a fake GPA and created 35 more plots, encroaching the parks and the green belt, with the support of rowdies and anti-social elements. I demand that Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao look into the matter and take necessary action.” He also demanded GHMC and HMDA officials to revoke the permissions granted to the encroachers.