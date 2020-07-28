STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

90% per cent of old Secretariat demolished, media allowed to enter

Earthmovers, debris dot the area; J,L Blocks being flattened now

Published: 28th July 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

There was no social distancing and all the photo-journalists were cramped into DCM Van. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ninety per cent of the buildings in the old Secretariat have been demolished. After a case in the High Court regarding a ban on the entry of journalists, mediapersons were taken to the Secretariat complex on Monday. The J and L Blocks are being demolished currently. Officials estimate that these will be flattened in the next couple of days. All the other structures have already been demolished. 

The government expects that around 4,500 truckloads of construction and demolition (C&D) debris would be generated. So far, 2,000 truckloads of debris has been removed. Once abuzz with administrative and political activity, especially during the separate Telangana movement, the only buzz in the old Secretariat today is that of earthmovers. The iron extracted from the buildings, big boulders and debris lie scattered around the 25-odd acres. 

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said the government had not allowed anyone into the Secretariat premises as there is a risk of accidents while demolishing high-rise buildings. But, following requests from the media, the government allowed journalists inside to report on the demolition works, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp