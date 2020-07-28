Covid no bar, lensmen stuffed into minivans

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was a harrowing experience for journalists who were taken to the old Secretariat on Monday to cover the ongoing demolition. The Telangana government arranged four vehicles for them, including two minivans for lensmen. The vehicles were arranged from BRKR Bhavan. Lensmen from TV and print media were bundled like livestock into the open-top vans and instructed not to step down when they reached the Secretariat. This, they were told, was for their own safety.

Social distancing went for a toss as lensmen jostled with each other to shoot the debris and demolition activity. It was a gymnastic exercise for many as they had to balance themselves on one hand, make sure their masks were in place and hold the cameras to shoot visuals. Some TV reporters who had to report live also got on to the minivans Journalists who were in the other two vans were asked to take photographs from inside. This resulted in all of them crowding near the windows to take photos.