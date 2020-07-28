STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Did not tell parents I was positive as that would’ve made them anxious’

However, strong support from his colleagues and roommates helped him recover while he was quarantined in his hostel room.

Representational image (Photo| ANI)

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the lockdown has pushed many bachelors living alone to go back home, Dr Piyush Surekha, a 26-year-old resident doctor from Gandhi Hospital, had to stay put in the city despite testing Covid positive.

Dr Surekha, who hails from Rajasthan and lives on the hospital campus, did not tell any family member, including his parents, after contracting the infection, so as to not make them anxious. However, strong support from his colleagues and roommates helped him recover while he was quarantined in his hostel room.

“I tested positive on July 10, prior to which I had symptoms ranging from fever to dry cough. I started worrying after I lost all sense of smell and taste. That is when I asked my roommate to temporarily shift into another junior doctor’s room. I got tested after that, and the results came back positive. It took me about 14 days to recover, and throughout this period I did not inform my parents about the diagnosis. I did not want to get them anxious. I only told them a week after I recovered completely,” recalled Dr Surekha.
He further added, “However, the reason I was able to recover is because I had a strong support system in my colleagues and fellow hostel mates, who helped me get fresh food and medication. Young adults otherwise living alone need to make sure that they keep in touch with their parents via phone and video calls to have a virtual support system at least.”

