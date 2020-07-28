How Coconut Theatre Hyderabad is regaling us at 6 pm every day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Coconut Theatre, Hyderabad, chapter has been organising a series of live online sessions on ‘Chai-Wai & Rangmanch’ platform. “The objective is to connect entire theatre fraternity locally and globally on one platform to emphasize avenue of learning and to build a career. Our vision is to achieve 108+ sessions by August 3. This archive will be available shortly on our YouTube Channel.,” says Rashmin Majithia, a renowned industrialist and a producer of Coconut Theatre.

The sessions go live on the official Coconut Theatre Facebook Page at 6 pm daily. Veteran actors, award winning playwrights and directors, make-up specialists, music composers, designers, choreographers and technicians share their experiences, as also their life changing inspirational moments, which will be helpful to all the theatre practitioners based in the city. These free sessions need no registration to tune into.



Among the upcoming sessions are one with Sheryas Talpade and filmmaker Subhash Ghai on July 31.

“This collectors’ item is an invaluable tool for any aspiring theatre students, amateur theatre artist[e]s, writers, make-up artists, and theatre groups and everyone connected with the theatre fraternity, “ adds Rashmin.

In coming days, Subhash Ghai, Shreyas Talpade, Adil Hussain, and many other speakers will do their sessions for theatre practitioners. Rashmin shares that ‘Chai-Wai & Rangmanch - 2020’ is the biggest online initiative.