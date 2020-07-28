Hyderabad-based biotechnologist Dr BS Bajaj passes away at 93

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prominent Hyderabad-based biotechnologist Dr BS Bajaj passed away on Tuesday. He was 93. Bajaj worked tirelessly to make Genome Valley and Bio-Asia, a reality.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recalled the services rendered by Bajaj as founder and Secretary-General of Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA). Rao recalled that in Bio-Asia 2019, Bajaj was given the Lifetime Achievement Award. The Chief Minister conveyed heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

Bajaj ensured industry-academia interface and helped formulate the first biotech policy of Telangana that paved the way for the growth of Genome valley and Bio Asia as an annual event to showcase it. "His benign presence would be greatly missed, deepest condolences," said BP Acharya, MCRHRD Institute director general and patron of FABA.