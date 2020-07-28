STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Keerthana TV chairman arrested for 2BHK racket

He would carry a fake identity card, to evade police checks and payment at toll plazas, said Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police arrested the chairman of a TV channel who conned several people saying he would facilitate allocation of double-bedroom houses being constructed by the Telangana government. Guthula Prashanth had collected money from around 40 people and even issued them fake flat allocation letters. A month ago, he was also arrested by Andhra Pradesh police for passing himself off as a sub-inspector working with Cyberabad police. He would carry a fake identity card, to evade police checks and payment at toll plazas, said Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

Prashanth who hails from AP’s East Godavari district, earlier floated Keerthana Television and launched Vision-1 TV Channel. Under the guise of the channel, he reached out to gullible people, telling them that the State government had sanctioned 2-bedroom houses at Nizampet and Kaithalapur to media personnel. Prashanth claimed he would allocate these houses to them and collected up to `1.70 lakh from around 40 people and their documents.

After 10 days, he also gave them a fake allotment order copy issued by ‘Government of Telangana, Housing Department,’ which he had prepared on his laptop. Based on a tip-off, a Special Operations Team of Madhapur along with police nabbed him. Prashanth collected around `70 lakh from people. Police seized an SUV and other material used for preparing fake documents from him and produced him in court.

Smooth operator
Guthula Prashanth conned around 40 people by giving them fake allocation letters. He collected around `70 lakh overall, promising them two-bedroom houses in Nizampet and Kaithalapur

