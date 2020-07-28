Serial burglar caught, large amounts of gold & cash recovered

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mekala Vamshidhar Reddy, who was involved in a sensational house burglary at Alwal where he stole large amounts of cash and gold jewellery, along with his three associates including his wife, were arrested by Cyberabad police on Monday.A property document of a house valued at `8.5 lakh, which Reddy purchased using stolen properties, was also recovered. Reddy was involved in as many as 72 property offences in different parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The others accused are his wife Mekala Pushpalatha, KLNB Rama Rao, a government employee and Kapilavai Shiva Kumar, an employee of a pawn broking company.

Reddy forged some friendships during his terms in prisons, and with these friends he started burgling houses. His family abandoned him owing to his crimes. Though he was married, he eloped with another woman and a rape case was registered against him at Saroor Nagar police station. He was also arrested in Khammam for property offences and released from prison in June, 2020.

Police found that his modus operandi involved loting cash and valuables from houses in isolated localities. In the same manner, he broke into a locked flat on July 3 and stole 43 tolas of gold and `57.20 lakh cash. After his arrest, police seized `53.35 lakh cash and 20 tolas of gold jewellery from him.