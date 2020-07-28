STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Smriti’s list of ‘100 awesome things to do during quarantine’

With a 40 per cent increase in the listens during these past months, many people with diverse interests are taking this route to reach a wider audience.

Smriti Notani

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Podcasts or audio programmes usually focus on a particular theme or a topic. With a 40 per cent increase in the listens during these past months, many people with diverse interests are taking this route to reach a wider audience.

One such podcast, in English, which releases twice a month and has over 75k organic listens is ‘Real Talk with Smriti Notani’, where she talks sans filter on topics ranging from mental health to social media etiquette to adult friendships.

The episode on ‘100 Awesome Things You Can Do During Quarantine’ is especially well-liked. Smriti finds that podcasting lets her speak her truth without diluting the message since no optics are involved. She says, “It doesn’t matter how I’m looking or what’s in the background, right? All that matters is that I have an opinion I’m willing to share with this world.” Her flair for human insights is presented with her signature wit and endearing tone of voice. She shares, “I make sure to be well read, culturally aware, and forward thinking, so that what I put out holds value.”

Smriti, who describes herself as “multi-hyphenate”, has done it all — from being a copywriter at an ad agency to being a senior lifestyle writer at a digital publication. She freelances as an editorial and content writer with some websites and brands. She’s also the founder of ‘Real Girl’, a lifestyle blog for Indian women. She talks to TNIE about her podcast.

Want to quell silence around difficult topics

It is a homegrown podcast that talks about all the things we should be talking about, one fun episode at a time. In our country, there is a culture of silence when it comes to difficult topics and through this podcast I aim to quell that silence. The topics I choose don’t necessarily have to fall under the bucket of ‘current’ – I cover anything and everything that would affect the lives of young Indians and hopefully be an uplifting voice in the process. Topics range from mental health to adult friendships to surviving and thriving in the times of Covid-19.

It is like talking to a friend

It’s intentional that the tone of voice is real and relatable. No one wants to hear a preachy figure tackle topics of everyday relevance. The level of trust comes in only because listeners know that I am someone who is honest and I say it like it is – even when it’s not convenient.

Women-centric

Not intentionally targeting any region or demographic, but the podcasts tends to skew towards women, maybe because my experiences and opinions resonate with women. Having said that, some men have also written in, expressing their appreciation or just generally sharing their perspective on a given topic.

My podcasts don’t just skim the surface

Although short format content is more snackable and shareable, I find that if you really want to get deep into a topic, be honest about your own experiences, share your vulnerabilities and also give advice, it takes time. That’s why each episode tends to run long (30 minutes at an average), but I also find that people have built a personal connect with my podcast because it does more than just skim the surface of difficult topics.

— Tamanna S Mehdi
tamanna@newindianexpress.com
@tamannamehdi

