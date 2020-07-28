Theatre amidst Pandemic? Good Answer!

Alekhya Devarakonda By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Storyboard Production convened to perform a virtual play reading on Mark Montgomery’s ‘Good Answer’. Hyderabad-based independent theatre house, Storyboard Production performed a dramatic virtual reading of the play, Good Answer on July 25 and 26. Six actors connected via Zoom app for the two-hour play filled with wit, humour and twists.

Originally written by the playwright Mark Montgomery, it was directed by Sandeep Tadi portraying the protagonist Micheal Kaminski (played by Jonas David), a Professor-turned-Acting President of a College in Iowa, USA.

The team of actors includes Aneesha Dama, Adity Roy, Atul Rastogi, Harsh Garg and Abhishek Edida. The virtual reading clubbed with a tint of theatrics and rich characterisation makes it a delightful entertainer.