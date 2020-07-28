Varavara Rao’s family seek info from Maharashtra Minister 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Worried over not having received any information from Nanavati Hospital for the past twelve days, revolutionary poet Varavara Rao’s family wrote a letter to the Maharashtra Home Minister, requesting him to direct either Taloja jail authorities or Nanavati Hospital to provide regular updates on Rao’s health.

The letter stated that questions on the impact of Covid-19 on Rao’s health have remained unanswered. From the time he was shifted out of jail to the hospital, the only official information provided to the family was that he had tested positive.