Charminar worst COVID-hit in GHMC limits with 31 containment zones

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Charminar zone of the GHMC limits is one of the worst-hit by the pandemic, with 31 containment zones, according to data released by the Health Department on Tuesday. There are 92 containment zones in the GHMC limits and most of them are in Malakpet, Azampura, Saidabad, Banglaguda, Doodhbowli and Gansibazar of the Charminar zone.

Prior to this, Khairtabad zone was the worst-affected but now it has only 14 containment zones which are located in Jiyaguda, Karwan, Chintal Basti, Dhobi Ghat, Bazar Ghat and Asif Nagar.

A containment zone is any area where over five Covid-19 cases are reported. A ‘zone’ means a cluster of 100 houses in the vicinity, which are already or can get infected, a senior Health Department official of the GHMC said.

Meanwhile, Secunderabad stands second with 23 such zones. Its crowded areas of Kavadiguda, Vittalwadi and Indira Nagar are containment zones, while parts of Monda Market, Chilkalguda, Kachiguda and Hyderguda are barricaded.

The Serilingampally zone has 10 containment areas in Yousufguda and Erragada, while Kukatpally has nine and LB Nagar five.