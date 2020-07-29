Doyen of Hyderabad's biotech industry dead

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dr BS Bajaj, the doyen of the biotech industry in Hyderabad, who worked tirelessly to make Genome Valley and BioAsia a reality, died on Tuesday. He was 93.

In the last five decades, he contributed enormously for research and development in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.

Condoling his death, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said Dr Bajaj put Hyderabad on the global map of biotechnology. His services in the field and allied disciplines have been outstanding, she said.

CM KCR recalled Dr Bajaj’s services as the founder secretary-general of FABA. In BioAsia 2019, he was given the Lifetime Achievement Award, he said and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family.

Bajaj ensured industry-academia interface and helped formulate TS’ first biotech policy, said MCRHRD Institute director general BP Acharya.