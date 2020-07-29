GO 111 being violated at Gandipet lake: Activist

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dr S Jeevananda Reddy, former Chief Technical Advisor of the World Meteorological Organization, has alleged that the State government has turned a blind eye to trespassers at Gandipet lake.

In an open letter addressed to Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao, Reddy said that the illegal activities at the lake were taking place in violation of GO No 111. “Why has the HMDA Commissioner, HMWS&SB MD, Ranga Reddy District Collector, and MAUD Principal Secretary not been suspended for their dereliction of duties,” he questioned.