Harnessing the power of thoughts @5am

HYDERABAD: Every day, about 600 people across the world are setting up their alarms for 4.45 am to wake up, freshen up and join Kartika Nair, coach, trainer and manifestation practitioner, for her 5 am club. Swetha, Phalguna, Praveen, Hasitha, Raama Rao and many more from Hyderabad alone are excited to connect to her via a Zoom call. They all group meditate, chant, say affirmations, discuss their dreams, learn how to manifest it at what Kartika calls ‘The Magic Morning Manifestation Club’ from 5 am to 6 am.

This 29-year-old Malayalee girl brought up in Bengaluru says that the Covid-19 times have seen a surge in the number of people who watched her videos on YouTube, who attended her webinar and signed up for her course. “In these trying times, self-love is most important to stay safe and sane. The 5 am club is about self-healing with a mix of self-worth,” she says.

A firm believer in Law of Attraction (LOA), manifestation and visualisation techniques to realise dreams, Kartika says that her life itself has been the greatest teacher, besides of course, the online training certifications she has obtained. She is an introvert who suffered from panic disorder.

“My panic disorder was so acute that I could not even step out of the house to go to college. Even the rustle of a leaf sounded like an earthquake rumble. I had many such issues. I was also bullied and traumatised. In fact, 2013 was the year I hit rock bottom. I failed my exams. My self-esteem was zero and I was socially awkward. I undertook all possible therapies for the next three years, but it was the book The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle. The book is intended to be a guide for day-to-day living and stresses the importance of living in the present moment and transcending thoughts of the past or future. It changed my life. I started practicing mindfulness, positive thinking, manifestation etc.”

The Genesis

Kartika then started sharing her knowledge through YouTube videos through her channel called Synchroshakti. “People started watching my videos and started messaging me for details or for guidance. Today, I have 142K subscribers, but I get over 1.2 million views for some videos such as Ho’oponopono, a Hawaiian practice of reconciliation and forgiveness. But what about those who debunk theories such as Law of Attraction or that we attract everything in our life based on our vibrations? How does she convince people who do not believe in such ‘easy peasy’ solutions? Kartika states firmly that she is not here to prove a point to anyone. “Well, if someone thinks, this is all pop psychology, so be it. This is what I believe in. And 600 others who spend time and money to join me every morning. Obviously, they are getting the results.”

The New Life

From being suicidal and an acute case of panic disorder to being at peace with herself, having found a partner and today a successful venture in self-healing, she thinks she has come a long way. Her videos guide people in finding the right partner, clarity in business, job, exams, etc. Hasitha, her student from Hyderabad, tells Express that she underwent a traumatic time when her university wrongly declared that she failed in an exam where she was hoping to top the class.

“It took me about three months to prove that I indeed topped the exam. I did not know what to do and at the 5 am club, I specifically wrote about clarity about my marks and in two weeks, I was declared the topper.” Hasitha said she also had a food business and she got clarity about it from the 5 am class and she sold her venture just before the lockdown. “I can’t imagine what I would have gone through if I had not sold that business in the nick of the time,” she says.

Kartika says there are over 10,000 success stories of those who found health, wealth, relationships through her practical techniques, programming the subconscious mind, the scribing method etc.

Covid-19 Vibes

“I have garnered many more views, search queries about future, business, health etc during the Covid-19 period. Many told me that they finally found the time to sign up for my classes as they could save time in commutes etc with the new Work-From-Home workdays. She announces membership to the club through a link that is put up a week before the new course starts the next month.This life coach is a Psychology Major from Christ University and an NLP Licenced trainer.

“More than this, I learned my most powerful lessons when my back was against the wall,” she remarks. Kartika has an office in Bengaluru and she also takes up one to one coaching besides enjoying over 5 million views on her YouTube channel. “I am happy I’m living my dream of teaching self-healing to the world,” she states.

Popular search times during

Covid-19

Law of Attraction (LOA)

Ho’oponopono

Mindfulness

Day in the life of this spiritual coach

4.40 am:

Wake up, set up my studio for the 5 am session

5 am to 6 am:

Mindfulness meditation, Subconscious Programming, Affirming, visualising etc

7 am to 10 am:

Solo meditation, exercise, yoga, phone calls with students

10 am to 12 noon:

Prayer, cooking

12 to 2 pm:

Research for YouTube material, script, shoot

2 to 3 pm:

Watch Star Trek

3 to 6 pm:

Synchroshakti work, connect with students, guide them, prepare for the next day

6 pm to 8 pm:

Write for the upcoming new book God’s World of Mirrors (to be published later this year). Good night after a phone call to her partner in Croatia

Books she reads

Eckhart Tolle n Mooji

Napolean Hill

Dr Judis Stenza

Abraham Hicks

