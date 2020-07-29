STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Magma Fincorp scholarship open for 100 students

The programs include providing scholarships and books and school supplies, midday meal and catering to infrastructure requirements at various schools across the country.

M-Scholar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Magma Fincorp has announced M-Scholar for 2020, a scholarship programme for meritorious students who have completed Plus 2 and come from underprivileged families.

Since 2015, Magma had awarded scholarships to 400 students, many of whom now have successful careers on completion of their course. Students who have secured 80% or more in Plus 2 Board exam in 2020, but come from families with monthly household income of `10,000 or less, are eligible to apply for the scholarship programme. There are 100 scholarships on offer.

Kaushik Sinha, Head, CSR, Corporate Communications & Corporate Services, Magma Fincorp Ltd, said “We are happy to support 400 students (from 16 states) and now are ready to welcome a new batch of 100 deserving candidates to the M-Scholar fold.”

