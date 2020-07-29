Woman kills son, jumps off terrace in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Depressed over her three-year-old son’s health issues, a woman killed the child by slashing his wrist. The mother, Gullam Mamatha, then jumped off her apartment terrace and killed herself as well. Mamatha and her husband Shankaraiah were facing financial troubles due to their child’s treatment.

On Monday night, Shankaraiah returned home and found the child lying in a pool of blood on the cot. He rushed his son to a hospital and sent an employee back home to locate Mamatha. The worker went up to the terrace and found Mamatha sitting on the parapet wall. As soon as she saw him, she jumped and died. The child did not survive.

Son was partially blind

Mamatha’s son Rayan was born with some congenital issues resulting in partial blindness. She and her husband resided at LB Nagar and were getting their son treated at LVP Eye Institute

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.