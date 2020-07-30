A new, ornate link road to come up in IT corridor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As city roads are witnessing less vehicular movement due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) is working at a rapid pace to complete link road works. The corporation has started working on a 3.8 km long link road connecting Old Mumbai Highway with Khajaguda. The project cost is estimated at Rs 15.58 crores.

Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar said, “Link road work will be completed soon. The HRDCL is currently fixing median blocks and forming earthen shoulders for the road connecting Old Mumbai Highway at ESCI with Khajaguda road near Delhi Public School.”

“With central median & lighting, footpaths, green sitting areas in sides, it’s (the road) going to be a ‘visual stunner’,” Kumar tweeted on Wednesday. According to the officials, the road is being developed with a central median, decorative lighting and walkways, and will be lined with trees under which benches will be placed.