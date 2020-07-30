STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ACB records jr actress’ statement

Anti Corruption Bureau officials on Wednesday recorded the statement of junior artiste Sai Sudha, in connection with a bribery case at the SR Nagar police station.

Published: 30th July 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 09:30 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anti Corruption Bureau officials on Wednesday recorded the statement of junior artiste Sai Sudha, in connection with a bribery case at the SR Nagar police station.

Earlier, Sai Sudha had lodged a complaint against Shyam K Naidu, brother of Tollywood cameraman Chota K Naidu. She claimed that Shyam had cheated her in the name of love and marriage. Police registered cases and arrested Shyam.

Sai Sudha, however, alleged that Shyam obtained bail through fake affidavits which he obtained with the help of SR Nagar Inspector Murali Krishna. Later, she challenged the bail by filing a petition. Following this, the court cancelled the bail granted to Shyam.

While the case is under investigation, Sai Sudha approached ACB officials and lodged a complaint against SR Nagar Inspector Murali Krishna alleging that he had taken a large sum as bribe from Shyam K Naidu.

