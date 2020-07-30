Conservation with a soul

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: July 28 is World Conservation Day, which went past just two days ago, but ITC Hotels says it practices energy, water and resource conservation 24x7 in its premises. With LEED Platinum rating (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design – by U.S. Green Building Council and the Indian Green Building Council) for both its luxury hotels – Kohenur and Kakatiya making ITC Hotels amongst the ‘Greenest’ luxury hotel chains in the world. The hotel group says its water efficiency is what it is proud of. “77% reduction in potable water demand by using onsite STP and low flow fixtures.

All the water demand for landscape, cooling tower and miscellaneous cleaning is sufficed by treated recycled water, resulting in reduction of overall freshwater consumption. Water faucets with aerators, urinals with flow restrictors and dual flush. Water closets have been installed to reduce the water consumption by 50% against USGBC-LEED standards.

Treated recycled water is used for 100% flushing demand through a dual flush system at the hotel,” states the hotel, They also have energy efficient cooling towers have been installed which helps in better heat rejection to the surroundings in an effective manner,” explains Zubin Songadwala, Area Manager South, ITC Hotels

About 90% of the light fixtures installed within ITC Kakatiya are LED based which are energy efficient in comparison to CFLs and incandescent technology whereas ITC Kohenur has 100% LED lights installed. This helps us in conserving energy 100% of the ongoing consumables waste generated by the facility is recycled and no part of the waste is sent to the landfill, Zubin adds.