Parents stage fourth protest at St Andrew’s School, dispersed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the fourth time this month, parents of children studying at St Andrew’s School in Bowenpally, Secunderabad demonstrated in front of the school over the school collecting fees other than tuition fees, in violation of a government order, here on Wednesday. Parents protested against the school management’s non-compliance to Telangana government’s GO 46. The GO does not allow private schools to collect any other fee, except for ‘tuition fee’ every month.

The gathering was dispersed by police soon after the school filed a complaint.“Police is ensuring Covid-19 protocol by preventing gatherings. But they are not bothered about the GO that prevents schools from fleecing parents,” said Arvind Gupta, a parent. Later parents went to the office of Medchal-Malkajgiri Collector V Venkateswarlu, who asked the DEO of Keesara to submit a detailed report.

Parents alleged that the school management has incorporated other forms of fee like library fee, computer fee, maintenance fee, and sports fee into the tuition fee so the fee structure remains the same. Even after the fourth protest, the school management did not speak to the parents.