Rakshabandhan 101

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gifting ideas ranging from a rakhi that is good for the environment to a scented candle- aking kit for your creative sibling. Pick what works for you

Rakhi combos for dogs

Raksha Bandhan starts the season of festivities and strengthens our family bonds with love and happy memories. With pets being such an important part of our lives and family, it’s only natural to make them a part of our festive celebrations. Skylish, a city-based dog bakery has an exciting range of rakhi combos for your pets that will make a perfectly cute gift for your four legged sibling. The combos include a bag of dehydrated treats, a natural chew, a toy and a special gender neutral rakhi that is made to fit your pet’s paw. The combos are priced at Rs 500 onwards and can be shipped anywhere in India.

You can order them on www.skylish.in.

Seed rakhi that grow into a plant

This Rakshabandhan, Him Vikas Self-Reliant Co-op, a Tata Trusts incubated women’s cooperative, has pledged to protect not just our loved ones, but our plants as well. As they fight the invasion of Pine through the native tree plantation in their villages, the women of Garhwal, the Him Vikas Self-Reliant Co-op (HVSRC) have designed and handcrafted Rakhis out of Pine wood bark, mauli, local lentil seeds and rice, a Gharwali staple, in Jharipani, Kanatal. This eco-friendly Seed Rakhi will nurture the Earth when buried. Half of the profits of each rakhi will contribute to the conservation of their native ecology from Pine invasion. Pine tree (Pinus Roxburghii) is a problematic invasive species in the Shivaliks & Sub-Himalayan ranges, as it is rapidly taking over the native broad-leaved forests of Oak, Rhododendron, Utis and Kafal, amongst others. Too many pine trees are a major contributing factor towards depleting groundwater levels, forest fires and soil degradation. To save their native ecology from Pine invasion, the Him Vikas Self-reliant Cooperative (HVSRC) is also organizing plantation drives of native flora (fruit trees & indigenous varieties) within common areas and Van Panchayats of their villages.

Gold does it

Melorra, a lightweight fine jewellery brand, has everyday wear starting at Rs 5,000! The brand says it can deliver gifts at your doorstep while taking all safety measures in place to ensure the customer’s safety. Their warehouses are regularly sanitised, all delivery personnel wear masks and maintain necessary social distancing measures. All jewellery pieces are sanitized using a UV box. There are options available like touchless digital payments and no contact delivery making the entire experience safe and hassle-free.

For your creative sibling

Funskool India Ltd has launched personalised gifts under the Handycrafts range from Funskool India starting from Rs 399. Sisters can now make their own rakhi bands with the DIY ‘Braiding Kit’ and Tassel Jewellery Kits. Also, this is a perfect chance to encourage the artistic talent of your sister. Products like ‘Bird Chime’, ‘Dream Catcher’ and ‘Scented Candle Pots provide the perfect opportunity to redecorate the living space with colour and grace. The exciting additions are aimed at boosting creativity and igniting imagination in children this lockdown as it has given them time to rekindle their relationship with arts and crafts. These DIY kits are fun and are eminently doable by youngsters while expressing themselves creatively. A good break from their regular online classes or other hobby classes.

Holistic health check-up

It is important to get regular health check-ups done after the age of 25. Portea Medical has annnounced that they are offering Rs 300 cashback on lab services worth Rs 999 and above. Details in their website. Meanwhile, Pee Safe, a hygiene and wellness brand, has launched Suraksha Pack which includes a mask , multipurpose surface disinfectant, protectant; hand sanitiser (60 ml), face guard (Pack of 4); and Hand Wash (500ml).

Food for thought

Gifting gourmet coffee hampers from Blue Tokai Coffee or Toffee Coffee Roasters is trending now . You can also get them an assorted set of 5 Polaris cold brew coffees and a cool mason jar from Dope Coffee Roasters. You can get a curated pack of low-fat snacks from To Be Honest. If coffee ain’t their potion, you can offer them some rich and decadent chocolates from Smoor The Couverture Chocolates full of chocolate box, Macarons hampers, or dark chocolate hampers from Ambriona Gourmet Food.

Skin is in

Help your sibling amp up their skincare routine with a special skincare kit from RASLuxuryoils or a blackberry kit from The Man Company, to get that glow going. Isharya’s designer gold-plated earrings or a Wode wrist watch or a festive ‘potli’ from The Amyra Store are other options. Help them create a differentiated style quotient with Socksoho’s gift box of 7 premium designer socks Go tongue in cheek, and gift them a full touch hybrid smartwatch from Noise so they are never late to any meeting with you. Along with the new smartwatch you can also get them portable speakers or wireless chargers from Pebble. To help them switch off, gift them a soothing experience with a Nurturing Green DIY gardening Kit, followed by a cup of cha made from Mai T tea hampers. Top it up with an illustrated planner by Alicia Souza, so they are always one step ahead in life and ready to go.

Curated gifts

For those who love tech stuff. there is Hammer Airflow Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds TWS with Mic (White)The Bluetooth earphones will not fall even when your brother or sister is exercising and it will provide a more comfortable fit. For Rs 1,499. For someone who is into fitness, there is Escaro Royalé- The Marco Dual Textured Kiltie Monkstrap in Black for Men . These handcrafted pieces of luxury pair of shoes have a French Sheepskin lining and leather sole with rubber inside which will be very comfortable. It is a premium handcrafted pair of shoes.

Go ethnic this Rakshabandhan

BIBA, the ethnic apparel brand, is holding an ongoing sale with up to 50% off on BIBA outfits.

The choices range from trendy ethnic wear sets and various separates such as kurtas, bottom wear and dupattas that can be mixed and matched to create interesting looks. The collection has defined by different craft inspired prints such as Phulkari, Ajrakh, Dabu, Polkas, floral, etc., accentuated with exclusive embroidery techniques chikankari, tana-bana, etc. The entire collection is a fine blend of rich and pure fabrics like cotton, soft voiles, chanderi, viscose, rayons, flex, etc.